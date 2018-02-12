Cher’s Panic Alarm Triggers Massive Police Response

Police rushed to Cher‘s Los Angeles home on Sunday after someone pushed a panic button inside her house.

Five Los Angeles County Sheriff patrol cars raced up to her Malibu compound Sunday afternoon after being alerted to a panic notice. The singer is very security conscious and has safe rooms in all her homes, according to TMZ.

The news outlet reports that deputies determined someone inside the home had accidentally set off the alarm, so after patrolling the premises they gave the all-clear and left. Authorities say that while a burglary alarn would not normally elicit as many as five cruisers, a panic alarm is another story, and would have required a higher response rate, like the five deputies sent by the L.A. Sheriff.

There is no word if Cher was inside the compound at the time of the alarm.

Video footage from TMZ above shows multiple police cars parked outside the property while several officers walk the premises.

The pop music icon has made no mention of the incident on her social media platforms, where she remains vocal on political matters.

Several months ago in November, Cher wrote that she would open her home to young “Dreamers” who would be deported to their parents’ countries if the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was overturned.

One Twitter user responded to Cher’s statement in a now-deleted tweet, writing, “Sure you will Cher..I’ll believe it when I see it.”

The 71-year-old singer didn’t take this response lightly and served the user the best clap back statement. Cher fired back, writing, “Then keep your eyes open b—.”

It’s unclear if Cher has offered up her Malibu compound as a place for “Dreamers.” But the papers of many people in the (DACA) program will expire on March 5, which means unless Congress can agree on a permanent solution for DACA recipients in the next few weeks, Cher might be following through on her promise to open her doors to young immigrants who have grown up in the United States who could be deported later this year.