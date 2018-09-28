Man Arrested at Cher’s Malibu Home After Cops Execute Search Warrant

Police in Los Angeles executed a search warrant at Cher‘s Malibu home on Thursday afternoon, arresting 23-year-old man Donovan Ruiz, The Blast reports.

According to the news outlet, Ruiz, the son of Cher’s longtime assistant, was reportedly involved in a recent narcotics overdose death. He reportedly lived at Cher’s home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said a warrant was served at Cher’s home around 2:30 p.m. and that authorities remained on the scene, which included several patrol cars, fire trucks and ambulances, almost an hour later.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told The Blast that they received a courtesy call from Ventura that they were conducting an operation in the area, but were not involved in the arrest.

Cher, 72, was not home at the time, as she is currently on tour in Australia. Her next show is slated for Friday in Brisbane.

“The target of the search warrant is Donovan Ruiz,” Sgt. Eric Buschow told PEOPLE. “His arrest is related to a narcotics overdose that occurred within the last two weeks.”

Garo Kuredjian, a captain with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, said that police determined Ruiz was responsible for supplying drugs to a victim who died of an overdose in mid-September.

While police did confirm that Ruiz lives at the residence, they did not confirm that his mother is Cher’s assistant.

Cher has not spoken out about the arrest on any of her social media platforms, where she remains active.

It’s not the first police activity surrounding Cher’s home as of late. In February, a massive police response was triggered after someone pushed a panic button inside her compound.

Five Los Angeles County Sheriff patrol cars arrived on the scene after being alerted to a panic notice, TMZ reported at the time. According to the news outlet, deputies determined that someone inside the home had accidentally set off the alarm, so after patrolling the premises they gave the all-clear and left.

While a burglary alarm would not normally elicit such a response such as five cruisers, authorities said that a panic alarm would require a high response rate, like the five deputies sent by the sheriff’s office.

It’s not clear if Cher was inside the compound at the time of the alarm in February. She made no mention of the incident on her social media platforms.

The iconic singer released her 26th studio album on Friday, called Dancing Queen, full of ABBA tribute covers inspired by her stint on Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again earlier this summer. A Broadway musical about her life, called The Cher Show, will be premiering on Dec. 3. Three different actresses will portray Cher during different points in her life.