‘Cheetah Girls’ Favorite Resurfaces at the Grammys in Stunning Look

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is proving she’s still Cheetahlicious! The former Disney star stepped onto the 2026 Grammy red carpet alongside her husband, gospel legend Israel Houghton, looking stunning.

The singer, host and actress is accompanying Houghton, who is nominated for the 20th time in his career thus far. She shared a picture to her Instagram Stories of a Tiffany jewelry box she gifted him with something special inside to commemorate the honor.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Israel has won seven Grammy awards thus far. He most recently won in the category of Best Performance/Song for “One Hallelujah” at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards last year. He is known for blending traditional and modern gospel sounds with jazz, Latin, and rock, often credited to his work with Israel & New Breed.

Israel also hit the stage at this year’s premiere ceremony. Fellow gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard also performed at the same ceremony.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 1, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Adrienne has had her own major wins, including Daytime Emmy awards for her hosting gig on the FOX daytime talk show, The Real. The show was a modern/younger spin on The View, with diverse women in their 30s and 40s discussing pop culture, social and dating issues, and politics. She took home the Daytime Emmy in 2018.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Israel Houghton attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

She’s released music alongside her husband, but no solo projects as of yet. Some of her music alongside Israel include the 2018 album Road to DeMaskUs with their collaboration “Secrets” and “I’m With You/Be Still.” She’s also featured on the 2021 album Feels Like Home, and the 2025 release Coritos de Fuego.

Adrienne is widely known for her work in the Disney Channel movie trilogy, The Cheetah Girls. Adapted from the teen book series by Deborah Gregory, she starred as Chanel. Along with the films, Adrienne performed on several world tours, released merchandise and music as part of the group. She eventually stopped performing as a member of the group due to growing out of the role.