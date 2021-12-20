Pop Star Reveals He’s Getting Married and His Fiancee Is Pregnant

K-pop star Hwang Chan-sung is engaged, and he and his fiance are expecting their first child! The 2PM boy band member announced the good news on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 15, in a hand-written note addressed to fans. The exciting development is tempered by bad news about the future of Chan-sung’s music career, however.

Chan-sung did not reveal the identity of his fiance, explaining that she is not in the entertainment business herself and therefore does not want the publicity that would come from breaking the news. However, he did refer to her as “the resting place for my unstable heart and a friend who I can share anything with,” in a translation published by Soompi. He also revealed that they have been planning to get married since he was discharged from his mandatory service in South Korea’s military, which was in January of 2021.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The blessing of a new life came to us earlier than expected, and we are planning to get married as early as the beginning of next year,” Chan-sung explained. “We are very cautious as she is in the early stage of her pregnancy, but I am sharing this news as I thought that I should tell you first.”

Chan-sung reflected on his career in entertainment in the post, noting that it began when he was 17 years old, and he is now 31. In those 15 years, he wrote: “a lot has happened, and there have been many memories. I express endless gratitude to [2PM fans] who have created valuable memories.” He then explained that his 15-year contract with JYP Entertainment expires in January, giving him a chance to make some changes in his life.

Chan-sung wrote that he and JYP “came to the mutual discussion to not renew my contract” after taking into consideration the changes in his personal life. He wrote that the company agreed to this decision “with my future as the priority, and the company willingly gave blessings for my bright future. The company is my root and like an old friend, and we will always support each other’s growth.”

Although he won’t be renewing his contract with JYP Entertainment, Chan-sung admitted that he does not know exactly what he will do next instead. He urged fans not to get too upset about this bittersweet news until they see what he has in store for them next.