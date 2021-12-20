Carlos Marin, Il Divo Member, Dead at 53

Carlos Marín, a member of the British singing group Il Divo, has died. Marín’s Il Divo bandmates David Miller, Sébastien Izambard, and Urs Bühler confirmed the musician’s passing in a statement on Sunday. Although a cause of death was not provided, Marín’s passing followed a recent hospitalization. He was 53.

In a statement shared to both Instagram and on their website, the surviving members of the quartet shared “with heavy hearts” news that “our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There wiIl never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.” The Il Divo members went on to reflect on their time together with Marín, adding, “for 17 years the four of us have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together, and we will miss our dear friend. We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace.”

The tragic announcement came just three days after multiple Spanish news outlets, including both El Pais and El Español, reported that Marín had been hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma. According to the reports, which followed Il Divo’s announcement that they were postponing their 2021 Christmas tour until December 2022 due to an ongoing illness, Marín had been feeling unwell for the past week. The quartet later confirmed his hospitalization in a statement reading, “our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital. We are hoping and praying for a speedy recovery.”

Marín had been one of four members of the vocal group Il Divo alongside Miller, Izambard, and Bühler. The group was formed back in 2003 by Simon Cowell for his Sony Music Synco Label. The group released a total of 10 albums, which, according to Deadline, have sold more than 30 million units. Prior to joining Il Divo, Marín had a career as an operatic soloist and as a performer in musicals and appeared in multiple stage productions, including Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast, Grease, and Peter Pan.

Amid news of his passing, many fans of Il Divo have taken to social media to share their respects, with one person writing, “sad loss of an amazing talent and thoughts are with his family, friends and Il Divo’s remaining members.” Cowell also reacted to the news, sharing in a Monday tweet that he is “finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now.” Cowell, who said he is “devastated” by Marín’s passing, went on to add, “he loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you.”