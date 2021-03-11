Cardi B Slams E! 'True Hollywood Story' Episode About Her

✖

Cardi B is speaking out against E!'s upcoming True Hollywood Story episode about her life. In a series of tweets, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper expressed her confusion as to how the network could broadcast a documentary about her life without her consent or approval. “I love E! And [I’ve] always been grateful for all the love, but I did not approve of the E! Hollywood story,” Cardi wrote on Twitter. “My life is my story. How can someone tell my story without asking me?”

“But, hey, maybe the story will be good. IDK I mean I haven’t seen it," she continued. "However, I would love to tell my story myself when I’m ready,” she continued. “[I’ve] been [through and I’ve] been influenced by a lot of bad shit since [I was] a teenager that when I’m ready, I will like to talk about.” The E! True Hollywood Story episode is slated to kick off the second season on Monday, March 15. With interviews from VH1's Mona Scott Young (Love & Hip Hop), music video director Picture Perfect, and rapper Maino, the episode will give more perspective on how the Bronx native built her empire from the ground up.

According to Billboard, the second season will also look into the devastating and sudden deaths of Selena and Christina Grimmie, who died at the hands of those obsessed with them. Both Selena's husband Chris Perez and Christina's brother Marcus will make appearances and share intimate details of their lives. The episode, entitled "Death of Innocence" will air on March 29. Other shows will focus on celebrity sisters Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears, Beyonce and Solange Knowles, and Miley and Noah Cyrus; as well as Hollywood's notorious billionaires like Jay-Z, and some of Hollywood's most mysterious deaths like that of Whitney Houston.

While she may be upset about the upcoming episode, the "Up" rapper still has reason to celebrate. Her latest accomplishment, she became the first female rapper to earn an RIAA certified Diamond single for "Bodak Yellow." "A couple of years ago I didn’t even understand what going diamond means or meant I just wanted to win and break in.This record changed my life," she said on Instagram of the achievement.