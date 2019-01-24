Cardi B Lands Las Vegas Residency

Las Vegas has seen a huge resurgence in its residencies over the past few years, with stars like Britney Spears and Céline Dion leading the charge. Now, acts from all genres are eagerly scooping their own residencies in Sin City, with the latest star to score a spot being rapper Cardi B.

The Associated Press reports that Cardi B will kick off her residency this spring at KAOS, a new club that will open as part of Palms Casino Resort’s $690 million renovation. KAOS is “a dayclub and nightclub amphitheater-style complex” that will open in April and feature “state-of-the-art technology designed to enhance performances” along with a 360-degree rotating DJ booth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Other artists scheduled to perform at KAOS for exclusive residencies include Above & Beyond, G-Eazy, Kaskade, and Skrillex.

Cardi B’s residency won’t exactly be one in the traditional sense, as the rapper won’t stay in the city to play an extensive run of dates. Instead, it seems she will travel to Vegas sporadically to perform a few dates, with the Palms confirming to Variety that Cardi B will perform five to six shows over the next year.

Other acts that have recently headed to Las Vegas include Lady Gaga, who just opened her Enigma show, Florida Georgia Line, Backstreet Boys and Gwen Stefani, while artists including Lady Antebellum and Drake are prepping their own shows in Sin City.

Cardi B is already enjoying a successful 2019, as the rapper is nominated for five Grammy Awards at the 2019 ceremony. She will also perform during the show, which takes place on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.

She’ll also star in a Pepsi commercial during Super Bowl LIII, putting her in the same position as stars like Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and Mariah Carey. In addition, Cardi B will headline a pre-game show alongside Bruno Mars, with the two set to perform on the final day of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival. The festival will be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta from Thursday, Jan. 31 through Saturday, Feb. 2 ahead of the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.

An incredibly short preview for the ad sees the 26-year-old wearing a sequined suit and sitting at a table in a diner across from an unidentified person as she happily taps her long nails on the Pepsi can in front of her. The date of the game then appears on screen as Cardi B gives one of her signature “Okurrrr” sounds.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Kovac