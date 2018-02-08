The Internet Reacts to Cardi B’s Dress: ‘Looks Like Toilet Paper’

Cardi B may be one of the hottest rising stars in the music world, but even her fans had questions regarding her outfit at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.
The “Bodak Yellow” singer wore a billowing pink dress that, while pretty, had some saying that it resembled toilet paper.
I don’t care if cardi b’s dress costs my tuition x2 that mess look like crumpled up toilet paper #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/8NTZXSyqqW— sam (@mygIky) January 29, 2018
Omg Cardi B looks like she’s wearing a dress made from crepe streamers. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/XBNbU3nxqG— Gwen (@gwenceratops) January 29, 2018
Cardi B’s Grammy dress looks like she’s wrapped in Charmin toilet tissue. 🤦🏽♀️ #GRAMMYs #CardiB #EpicFail #istilllovehertho pic.twitter.com/eczmJsTBIt— Doseoflo (@doseoflo) January 29, 2018
What the hell is Cardi B wearing?! It looks like a giant fluffy ball of toilet paper. Someone come dress her properly!! #Grammys— Stephanie Norris (@Stephanie8541) January 29, 2018
Cardi couldn’t help contain her excitement during the red carpet ceremony, letting lose a rather vulgar statement during her red carpet interview.
“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling nervous, overwhelmed—everything!,
Cardi said. “Butterflies in my stomach and v—!”
Cardi is nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Performance for “Bodak Yellow.”