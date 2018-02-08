Music

The Internet Reacts to Cardi B’s Dress: ‘Looks Like Toilet Paper’

Cardi B may be one of the hottest rising stars in the music world, but even her fans had questions regarding her outfit at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer wore a billowing pink dress that, while pretty, had some saying that it resembled toilet paper.

“I don’t care if cardi b’s dress costs my tuition x2 that mess look like crumpled up toilet paper,” Twitter user @mygIky wrote.

“What the hell is Cardi B wearing?! It looks liek a giant fluffy ball of toilet paper. Someone come dress her properly,” @Stephanie8541 tweeted.

Cardi couldn’t help contain her excitement during the red carpet ceremony, letting lose a rather vulgar statement during her red carpet interview.

“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling nervous, overwhelmed—everything!,
Cardi said. “Butterflies in my stomach and v—!”

Cardi is nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Performance for “Bodak Yellow.”

