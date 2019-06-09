Cardi B’s Feet Are Massively Swollen, and She Has Photo Proof

Cardi B is currently dealing with loads of plastic surgery complications, including some very swollen feet.

The “Bodak Yellow” and “Press” rapper revealed a troubling photo in her Instagram Story on Saturday that showed her feet and ankles severely swollen.

“Look how swollen my feet get every time I take a plane,” she captioned the shot. “Imagine my body. Reasons why by doctors told me to chill on shows.”

Cardi B reveals swollen feet and her stomach are the reason she’s had to cancel some of her recent shows. pic.twitter.com/CPDyWRQvBz — Pop Sirens 🚨 (@PopSirens) June 8, 2019

This reveal comes as Cardi has been forced to cancel a rash of shows due to her body needing more time to heal from her operations.

As she recently explained in an Instagram video, she had multiple types of plastic surgery done, and her recovery has been much longer than expected.

“Y’all seen after I gave birth, yeah my body got snatched up. Yeah, I got real skinny. And I was fine. I didn’t like my boobs, but I was fine,” she recently said on Instagram. “I just wanted to be a little extra, and I wanted to get lipo done, and I also wanted to get my titties done. So, (they asked) ‘How long do you need for recovery?’ Well, I’m gonna need about a month. But, I was wrong. It’s a really long process.

“And on top of that, one thing my doctor was saying was that you cannot take planes. You cannot take planes for like 3 months. So every time that I keep traveling, like, my feet and my legs, they swell up. Like, I had really bad ‘cankles.’ Then after my shows, I wasn’t really feeling it when I performing, but I would really feel a lot of back pains. And then on top of that, my stitches around my boobs, on the outside, are completely healed, but the inside, you know, you still got stitches in the inside, in my breasts, so they’ve slowly got to heal.”

She added, “I hate canceling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict. And I get paid a lot of money for these shows, a lot of money. I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do.”

Cardi’s next concert is a big one: She is scheduled to play June 16 at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. However, there is no word yet on if she will be able to perform at the festival. PopCulture.com has inquired about the status of the performance, but Cardi’s representatives have not gotten back to us, as of press time.

