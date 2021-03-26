Cardi B Addresses Eminem Collaboration Rumors

✖

Cardi B is setting straight rumors about a collaboration with Eminem after a social media report claimed the "WAP" artist got shut down by the "Lose Yourself" rapper because "she doesn’t care about the culture or her craft." Cardi took to Twitter to shut down the untrue narrative, retweeting the report with the caption, "BIG LIES….I get off the internet and ya makin s— up."

Cardi added that she hadn't reached out to any artist for a collab on her upcoming album yet, but has a lot of love and respect for Eminem. "This don’t even make sense," she added. The Grammy-winner added in a tweet later that while people are still talking, she would tease some exciting collaborations coming up. "Since they like to make up LIES about me cause [they're] so obsessed just know this .. y’all laughing about this fake rumor but wait until y’all see these next collabs," she tweeted.

BIG LIES....I get off the internet and ya makin shit up 😂😂 I haven’t sent no songs to no artist yet. Love his work and much respect.This don’t even make sense . https://t.co/PIYMUIEBDn — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 26, 2021

Cardi also went on to express her frustration with the lies by retweeting fans, one of whom wrote, "Y'all say y'all hate cardi but I know y'all be sad when [Cardi B] is offline then act like y'all hate her when she's back online basically she keeps y'all entertained." She called their tweet "facts," joking that when she logged off for one day, people thought, "Deum I miss the b— let me make this lie up so I can have a reason to talk about her."

She also retweeted a fan who wrote, "Whatever type of 'dislike' you have for Cardi, leave Eminem out of it! This man is minding his gotdamn business," and another who added, "Cardi really lives rent free in y’all head and y’all prove it more and more each day it’s so funny to see honestly it’s a new narrative every time she logs into this app it’s crazy."

Reacting to the negative response to her clapback, Cardi retweeted another fan, calling their assessment of the situation "facts." The original tweet reads, "They be making s— up and then get mad when she clear these rumors. funny how things works around here. y’all want to drag people out with narratives that only exists in your minds. Cardi has the right to respond and I’m proud of her for that."