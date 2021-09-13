Bush and Stone Temple Pilots Tour Derailed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Iconic ’90s rock bands Bush and the Stone Temple Pilots were set to kick off a tour at the end of this month, but those plans have now derailed due to coronavirus concerns. In a statement issued to fans on Friday, Bush explained that the 11-date run, which was scheduled to begin in Arizona on Sept. 30, has been canceled. The band cited “unfortunate and unavoidable Covid-related circumstances” as the reason for the tour being shut down before it even began.

“We cannot stress enough how heartbreaking it is to not be able to go out and play after all of this time, and after all of our attempted starts and ensuing stops over the past year and a half,” Bush said in a statement, per Loudwire. The band continued, “We wish to extend our deepest apologies as this is the last thing we would want for all our great fans as well as our good friends in Stone Temple Pilots.” Notably, Bush also revealed they are canceling their upcoming music festival performances, as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are of course saddened by this news, but it’s a sign of the times right now,” the Stone Temple Pilots said in their own statement. While Bush fans will not be able to catch the band doing live appearances in the near and immediate future, the Stone Temple Pilots do still have a number of concerts still scheduled. The band will be playing a run of shows that begin in Witchita, Kansas, on Oct. 18 and end in Baltimore, Maryland, on Nov. 9.

Unfortunately, Covid-19 issues have impacted a number of touring bands lately. Recently, Korn had to cancel concert dates due to vocalist Jonathan Davis testing positive for Covid-19, and last week the band announced that guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer would be forced to miss some shows on the band’s current to due to contracting the virus. The band issued a statement on Thursday, sharing the news, and assuring fans that Shaffer “is doing ok.” The statement went on to explain that the rhythm guitarist will have to sit out a few “upcoming shows.”

“The tour is going on as scheduled despite these circumstances, and we are anticipating a speedy recovery,” the band added. Korn then concluded their joint statement by telling those attending their West Valley City, Utah, concert that they would “see you tonight.” many fans have been sending their support to Shaffer, in the wake of the news, with one commenting on the band’s Instagram post, “Praying for Munky’s health and recovery.” Someone else added, “Get better soon brother, much love and respect.”