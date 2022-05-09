BTS 'Proof' Album: Everything We Know

✖

Fans worldwide have been anticipating BTS' comeback since it was announced on June 10, 2022. As the details about the band's new album, Proof, begin to emerge, ARMY is giddy with anticipation. On May 4, the band released a "logo trailer," revealing the title of their new album and what to expect from it. The new album is a mix of new and old songs. The album will be an anthology that will feature the band's past hits.

Through animated text, fans are guided through their various eras through EPs, compilations, and studio albums, including early releases O!RUL8,2? and Skool Luv Affair, Love Yourself: Tear, Map of the Soul: 7, 2020's Be., etc. In addition to revealing new information about their upcoming anthology album, the group also released the title, artwork, and release date of the project's lead single.

A detailed schedule of events for Proof's album rollout was shared on Twitter and the group's announcement about the proof album's release. During the week of June 8, the lead single, titled "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), will be teased, and the official video will premiere on June 10.

"Yet to Come" is one of three new songs included on the LP. The band's collection of all of their songs will mark their ninth anniversary and give their fans a chance to own their entire catalog. In addition to the new tracks, the album will feature songs from across the band's career, such as "No More Dream," 'Danger," "I Need U," "Fire," "Spring Day," "Blood, Sweat and Tears," "Boy With Luv," "Dynamite," "Life Goes On," "Butter," and many more.

"Born Sinner," BTS' adaptation of J Cole's "Born Sinner," also appears as the first track on Proof. The rest of the tracklist is expected to be revealed in the coming days. BTS' management group Big Hit Music released a statement confirming the group's upcoming plans. "After ceaselessly sprinting forward since 2013, BTS is celebrating their 9th anniversary this coming June. It is all thanks to ARMY who have sent us your unwavering love and support," the message read. The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavors.

"The anthology album 'Proof' that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks – including three all-new tracks – that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS," the announcement continued. "We hope that you look forward to BTS' anthology album 'Proof', and relive the history that BTS and ARMY made together so far, and will continue to make in the future to come." On May 4, BTS began accepting pre-orders for Proof through their Weverse shop. The album will be released on June 10 in Standard and Compact Editions. Pre-orders for the record are now available online.