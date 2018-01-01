Britney Spears Starts off ‘Toxic’ Performance in Giant Tree

Music

Britney Spears celebrated 2018 by taking Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve viewers back to 2004 with a performance of “Toxic.” The song started with Spears in a giant tree on the Planet Hollywood Las Vegas stage.

Spears isn’t taking a break though. She’s set to perform at the Smukfest music festival in Denmark in August. Fans have speculated that the date means Spears will tour Europe in 2018.

Spears’ fans at home who haven’t been to Las Vegas were a little surprised to see Spears start “Toxic” from a tree. After singing a few lines from the song, Spears eventually came down to the stage floor.

Here’s how viewers reacted to seeing Spears singing – and swinging – from a tree.

