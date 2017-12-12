Britney Spears’ Hilarious Reaction to Getting Locked out of Her House

Britney Spears took her son and her pup for a walk on Monday afternoon, but things didn’t necessarily go as planned. The 36-year-old pop star inadvertently got locked out of her own house in the process.

Going for a walk with my son and the dog always does wonders for my mood… that is until yesterday, when we got locked outside and had to wait for security to come open the gates 😂 pic.twitter.com/QCWtdlqnGn — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) December 12, 2017

She shared her misadventure on Twitter along with a funny photo of the three of them sitting in front of the security gate.

“Going for a walk with my son and the dog always does wonders for my mood… that is until yesterday, when we got locked outside and had to wait for security to come open the gates,” she wrote on Twitter, adding a laughing emoji.

It seems Spears recovered from the embarrassing situation quickly, as by Tuesday she was spinning around to Cyndi Lauper in a pink cut-out dress that showed off her abs and toned upper body.

It’s a Cyndi Lauper kind of day 😜 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 12, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

Spears frequently shares videos of herself modeling various outfits around her home, with a recent clip finding her in a white eyelet top, denim shorts and a cowboy hat.

“Don’t you just love getting ready for the holidays??” she captioned the video. “I think I need another pumpkin spice latte.”

The singer has been celebrating the holidays like no other, sharing images and videos of her beautifully decorated home and a larger-than-life Christmas tree. While she’s celebrating the holidays, Spears will return to Las Vegas to wrap up her residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood through the month of December.