Bon Jovi Bassist Alec John Such Reportedly Asked for Help Before Death

Days after Alec John Such's death, more details have emerged about his final days. Such, who was the original bassist for Bon Jovi, reportedly knew that his health was failing in the hours leading up to his death. TMZ reported that he sought out help from a friend hours before he passed away.

On the night of his passing, Such reportedly got up to use the restroom at his residence in South Carolina. When he was on his way back to bed, he called out to his friend, who was staying with him, for help. The friend then helped him get back into bed and left the room. The individual later went back to check on Such and he was found dead. Once they discovered the bassist, they sought out help from emergency personnel.

Despite performing life-saving measures, they were not able to revive Such. The Bon Jovi co-founder's cause of death was of natural causes. He was 70 years old. There is no suspicion that there was an accident or foul play involved.

Jon Bon Jovi announced Such's passing on Sunday. He shared the news on social media, writing, "We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band." The message continued, "To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him -- He was a childhood friend of Tico and brought Richie to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We'll miss him dearly."

Bon Jovi came together in 1983 and was formed in New Jersey, per CNN. After collaborating on popular songs including "Livin' On a Prayer" and "Wanted Dead or Alive," Such left the band in 1994. He was later replaced with bassist Hugh McDonald. Such reunited with the rest of the group in 2018 when the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. During the event, Such said about his former bandmates, "[I] love them to death. I always will." He continued, "When Jon Bon Jovi called me up and asked me to be in his band many years ago, I soon realized how serious he was and he had a vision that he wanted to bring us to. And I'm only too happy to have been a part of that vision."