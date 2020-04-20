Bon Jovi Cancels Entire Tour Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Joining a growing list of other bands and artists, Bon Jovi has announced that they have canceled their entire tour, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The band's North American tour was scheduled to kick-off in Tacoma, Washington on June 10. The musical trek would have eventually wrapped up in New York City with two back-to-back performances at Madison Square Garden, on July 27 and 28

In a message to fans, Bon Jovi wrote: "Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticket holders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries. These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come."

Many of the band's fans have since responded to the news, with most being very understanding about the matter. "Thank you for caring about your fans, standing up for us and doing the right thing. Love you all and can't wait to be together again at a concert when it is safe again. Be safe and be well. I am so proud to be a fan of wonderful, caring people," one fan replied.

"As sad as this makes myself and my sister, I certainly appreciate you thinking first about the health of your fans and the people you tour with. I hope that things will soon return to normal and all artists will be out this singing for us fans again soon. Until then, stay safe," someone else said. "Wise decision given the state of the world right now. Very nice of you to free up hard earned cash for fans to pay bills and groceries. Will eagerly await new album/clothes bundles. Stay safe everyone," one other user wrote.

Thank you for thinking of your fans. Even thou we were looking forward to your concert during this unprecedented time its the right decision. We can’t wait until you announce your next concert. Keep Positive we got this 🧸🌈 — Evis (@EvisLoshi) April 20, 2020

Another big artist who recently canceled all shows for 2020 is Taylor Swift. In a message to fans she revealed that the decision was a tough one, but she felt that it was the right thing to do. "With many events throughout the world already canceled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year," the statement read in part. Notably, some music industry personnel have said that it is possible that concerts and tours may not begin again until 2021.