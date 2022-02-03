Billy Idol Undergoing Surgery, Replaced on Journey Tour

It was not a nice day for a white wedding on Wednesday, as Billy Idol was forced to pull out of a planned joint tour with Journey. The “Rebel Yell” singer said he needs surgery and will not be able to hit the road. The band Toto stepped in to replace Idol on the bill with Journey.

In a statement he shared with fans, Idol, 66, said he has had a sinus infection since mid-December that would not respond to medication. “It has worsened to the point where I have no choice but to have a procedure which I expect will put me on a path to recovery soon,” Idol wrote. “The last thing I ever want to do is cancel shows and I am absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to perform the upcoming dates with Journey as planned.” He wished Journey the best on their tour and thanked Toto for stepping in.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Journey’s 2022 “Freedom” tour is scheduled to start at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Feb. 22. The group has dates planned through early May. Toto already updated their website with the new dates, but noted that some of their headlining dates will be postponed.

“We are looking forward to staging 40 shows with Journey across the U.S. Most of the guys are lifelong friends, and it’ll be a pleasure to spend quality time together,” group members Joseph Williams and Steve Lukather wrote. “Toto will perform the headline appearances planned for February / March at a later date… Those details will be forthcoming shortly. We all wish Billy the best.Can’t wait to get back out on the road in the coming weeks.”

Idol, born William Broad, started recording in 1976 as the frontman for the group Generation X, but he didn’t find success until he started a solo career in the early 1980s. His best known hits include “Dancing With Myself,” “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell,” “Eyes Without a Face” and “To Be a Lover.” He released his most recent album, Kings & Queens of the Underground, in 2014. Last year, he released the four-song EP The Roadside on Dark Horse Records, the label founded by the late Beatle George Harrison.

Although Idol’s fans were disappointed they could not see him perform, they wished him the best. “Sending healing prayers and love,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “Speedy recovery and Feel better soon,” another commented.