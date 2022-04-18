Billie Eilish Joined by Two Living Legends at Coachella

✖

On day two of Coachella Saturday night, Billie Eilish brought out a couple of special guests during her headlining performance. Towards the end of her set, she brought out Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn for a duet of "Getting Older," a song he covered recently.

"This is the craziest shit I've ever experienced," Eilish said while introducing Albarn. "This man changed my life in a lot of ways and changed my complete view of what music could be, what art could be, and what creation could be. My first favorite band ever was The Good, The Bad and The Queen when I was six years old and Blur changed the world and f– Gorillaz changed the world and this man is literally a genius, and that's that." Afterward, she asked, "Damon, would you like to do another one?" and proceeded to sing the Gorillaz's 2005 Demon Days hit "Feel Good Inc." They were joined by Posdnuos of De La Soul, who appears on the original track.

Eilish's Coachella set included 25 songs from her debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? and her sophomore follow-up, Happier Than Ever. Khalid also performed with Eilish during the evening, singing "Lovely." "I should not be headlining this shit, but I'm so fucking grateful to be here," Eilish told the crowd. Near the end of her set, she remarked, "I'm sorry I'm not Beyoncé."

In January, Albarn told the L.A. Times that Eilish and her brother Finneas were "really interesting writers" compared to Taylor Swift, who replied by asking him not to discredit her writing. Following the backlash to his comments, Albarn apologized to Swift on Twitter. He said, "I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly, it was reduced to clickbait. I apologize unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand." Coachella's first weekend ends today (4/17). Watch Eilish's Coachella performance footage by rewinding the official livestream, and see the full setlist below.