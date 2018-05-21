Billboard Music Awards 2018: Fans Amazed by Kelly Clarkson’s Skinny Transformation

Kelly Clarkson stunned as she hosted the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, sporting a new slimmer look.

Twitter took notice and cheered on The Voice judge for her appearance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Here we go @BBMAs!” Clarkson wrote before the show.

ugh miss kelly clarkson is so skinny i love her so much — olivia (@glssbead) May 21, 2018

“ugh miss kelly clarkson is so skinny i love her so much,” a fan wrote as the show started.

Kelly Clarkson looks soooo skinny on the red carpet 😵 — Robert | Lady Gaga (@Robert4533) May 20, 2018

“Kelly Clarkson looks soooo skinny on the red carpet,” Another fan pointed out.

Clarkson opened the show by giving a tearful speech dedicated to the victims of the Santa Fe school shooting from Friday. The incident was particularly heartbreaking for her, being a Texas native.

“Before we start tonight’s show, there’s something I’d like to say about the tragedy Friday at Santa Fe High School,” Clarkson said. “I’m a Texas girl and my home state has had so much heart break over this past year and once again, y’all, we’re grieving for more kids that have died for absolutely no reason at all. Tonight, they wanted me… Obviously, we want to pray for the victims and their families, but they also wanted me to do a moment of silence.”

She continued, “I’m so sick of moments of silence. It’s not working, obviously. So, why don’t we not do a moment of silence? Why don’t we do a moment of action? Why don’t we do a moment of change? Why don’t we change what’s happening because it’s horrible. And mommies and daddies should be able to send their children to school, to church, to the movie theaters, to clubs. You should be able to live your life without the fear.”

“So we need to do better. People are failing our children,” Clarkson continued. “We’re failing our communities. We’re failing their families. So instead of a moment of silence, I want to respect them, honor them.”

The shooting resulted in the deaths of nine students and one teacher on Friday when a student opened fire with a .38 revolver and a shotgun. Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old student, was arrested shortly after and confessed to committing the crime to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Department later in the day.

Some of the big moments from the evening including Janet Jackson giving her first televised performance in nine years, Ed Sheeran performing from Dublin, Ireland and Kesha and Macklemore teaming up to put on a concert outside the arena.