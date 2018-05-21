Billboard Music Awards 2018: Demi Lovato Throws Taylor Swift Some Side Eye

Demi Lovato went viral on Sunday night during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards when the camera cut to her throwing some side eye at Taylor Swift while the two sat in the crowd.

The incident took place during Shawn Mendes’ performance of “In My Blood.” Swift appeared to be dancing and singing along to it, which Lovato didn’t care for.

Watch Demi look back at Taylor and Camila dancing and singing to Shawn’s song lol she looks really annoyed…. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/xhpqwQnS7q — Lee (@Beautynabeat02) May 21, 2018

The moment came within minutes of Swift winning the award for Top Female Artist, winning it over Lovato, Halsey, Camila Cabello and Cardi B.

Later in the evening, Lovato went on to perform in a duet with Christina Aguilera. She also turned heads on the red carpet while wearing a fierce-looking cheetah dress.

Lovato has been incredibly open with fans about her personal life an emotional well-being in recent months. Back in March she gave an interview with InStyle and described her sexuality as “very fluid”

“I’m very fluid,” she said. “I think love is love. You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want.”

“I am on the dating app with both guys and girls,” she continued. “I am open to human connection, so whether that’s through a male or a female, it doesn’t matter to me.”

Lovato was previously in a six-year relationship with That ’70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama that ended in 2016.

“I’m not suffering because I’m alone,” Lovato said. “There were many years I was in a relationship and I wasn’t learning about myself. Now I’m learning about what I like, what I need, and what I want.”

Lovato also revealed in an interview with Dr. Phil in March that she was battling suicidal thoughts as early as age 7.

“The very first time I was suicidal was when I was seven and I had this fascination with death,” the 25-year-old pop star said. “I have experienced things that I have not talked about and don’t know if I ever will talk about.”

“It came back when I was bullied; it came back several times when I was struggling with depression — my bipolar disorder,” she continued. “I turned to cutting and there was a while there when my mom was afraid to wake me up in the morning she didn’t know if I would be alive or not, because every time I cut it got deeper and deeper.”