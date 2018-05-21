Billboard Music Awards 2018: Ariana Grande Delivers Jaw-Dropping Opening Performance

Ariana Grande gave a flawless performance of “No Tears Left to Cry” to open the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The performance was praised by her legion of fans at home.

Grande performed the song in an all-black outfit, with knee-high black boots and a black veil in her hair. The performance included her singing atop black umbrellas.

The performance was unanimously praised by Grande’s fans who were watching from home.

“ARIANA GRANDE DID THAT,” one fan wrote.

“MY BABY IS SO FCKING BEAUTIFUL I DIED,” one overexcited fan wrote.

“@ArianaGrande IS ON AND DOING AMAZING,” wrote another.

“Wow, the #BBMAs just started and I already got to see Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa. This is my favorite show,” another viewer wrote.

Even Camila Cabello was dancing to Grande’s performance.

Grande is also a nominee tonight. She is up for the fan-voted Top Social Artist award. If she wins, it would be her first Billboard Music Award, since she has never won after 13 nominations. In 2015 alone, she was nominated for six awards.

“No Tears Left to Cry” is featured on Grande’s new album Sweetener and was released in April. The song debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Sweetener is Grande’s first album since the May 2017 bombing at her concert in Manchester, England, where 23 people were killed, including the attacker. The album will be released on July 20.

“When you’re handed a challenge, instead of sitting there and complaining about it, why not try to make something beautiful?” Grande said of the title in a new Time interview.

“Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world,” she told the magazine. “I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day… I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful.”

As for the album’s first single, Grande told Time, “The intro is slow, and then it picks up… And it’s about picking things up.”

