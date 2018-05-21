Billboard Music Awards 2018: 21 Savage’s Deadpan Face a ‘Whole Mood’

Rapper 21 Savage might have been nominated for Top New Artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, but it did not look like the “Rockstar” artist wanted to be there, according to viewers at home.

Early on in the show, the NBC cameras cut to the 25-year-old Atlanta native, catching him blankly staring into space behind his sunglasses. Meanwhile, those sitting around him were in the spirit, clapping during the show.

“Im dying at 21 savage,” one viewer tweeted, alongside a video of his blank stare.

im dying at 21 savage pic.twitter.com/vcAntDRNOI — chloe (@ragnoroks) May 21, 2018

“21 Savage at the BBMA is a whole mood,” added another.

21 Savage at the BBMA is a whole mood — lil mama (@freedom_gun) May 21, 2018

“21 savage does NOT WANT TO BE THERE,” another viewer wrote.

21 savage does NOT WANT TO BE THERE AKDBAJSBAJ — oh (@kmtae_) May 21, 2018

The other artists up for Top New Artist include Khalid, Camila Cabello, Cardi B and Kodak Black, with Khalid taking the prize. 21 Savage was also nominated for Top Hot 100 Song for “Rockstar,” his hit with Post Malone. However, he lost to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito.

“Rockstar” also lost the Top Streaming Song (Audio) prize to Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.” The hit song was also nominated for Top Collaboration and Top Rap Song, which it won.

“Rockstar” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

After Post Malone and 21 Savage picked up their award, fans congratulated them on Twitter.

“CONGRATULATIONS @PostMalone !!! SOOO PROUD OF YOU,” one fan wrote. “Wish they gave @21savage time to talk too WTF !! Post didn’t talk long at all then they rushed them off. Not cool.”

CONGRATULATIONS @PostMalone !!! SOOO PROUD OF YOU 😭💗 Wish they gave @21savage time to talk too WTF !! Post didn’t talk long at all then they rushed them off. Not cool. — MamaT✌🏽 (@MamaT040418) May 21, 2018

21 Savage also earned attention for his relationship with Amber Rose before the couple split in March. However, she posted a love letter to him on Instagram, which Rose has since deleted.

“I Love this man so much,” she wrote, reports Billboard. “I know the internet portrays me to be some heartless person or they feel like I’m incapable of love but I love him so hard. He is not only one of the most talented people I have ever met but he is so real, humble and smart as hell.”

Photo Credit: NBC