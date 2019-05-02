Billboard Awards: Taylor Swift Rocks Frill-Heavy Dress, and Twitter Has Thoughts

Taylor Swift made a bold fashion choice for the Billboard Music Awards, and it seems to have paid off.

The singer-songwriter, who will perform her new song “Me” during the ceremony, wore a short purple dress for the occasion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The selection, created by Istanbul designers Raisa & Vanessa, was covered in frills, something not just anyone could pull off. However, it seems that Swift did so with ease.

There ain’t no “I” in team, but there is in “Swift”! Everyone’s favorite cat mom @TaylorSwift13 arrives on the #BBMAs carpet in STYLE! 🦋 pic.twitter.com/HSWLe18Dyj — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 1, 2019

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Swift completed the look with Casadei silver heeled sandals (worth $820), a Stefere Jewelry ear cuff (worth $9,000) and a gold winged ring, which has an unknown value. The Raisa & Vanessa dress reportedly costs $2,744.

As one would imagine, Swift’s fans were absolutely enamored with the look. Many of the “Swifties” took to Twitter to praise the dress, which she rocked on the red carpet.

Yasss I Love my Queen.💗 pic.twitter.com/cDUIg4aho0 — Nay | ME! out now 💗🦋 (@naylovets13) May 1, 2019

SHE NEVER GOES OUT OF STYLE! — tara STREAM ME! (@solohrrystyles) May 1, 2019

Even those who are not fans of Swift complimented the singer’s look. Some also voiced opinions that the dress itself did not look great, but Swift somehow elevated it to make it something special.

Despite the unorthodox look, the praise is somewhat expected based on how well the dress was received when Swift first showed it off.

How did she wear dress like that and still looks pretty? I need an answer tbh 😂 — hana (@swiftxsyer) May 1, 2019

I’m not even that big of a fan but she honest to god looks stunning, oof I’m hurt pic.twitter.com/qrKVQrBCUn — 🌈 #BBMAsTopSocial BTS 💜 (@meltedsope) May 1, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, Swift showed off the dress while revealing she had met pop legend and former American Idol judge Paula Abdul. The “Blank Space” singer posed with Abdul and fangirled out over meeting a legend.

That photo racked up more than 547,000 likes on Instagram when it was posted. The Twitter re-post also racked up more than 39,000 likes.

I’m trying to give them a normal upbringing but when the little ones and I ran into the flawless @PaulaAbdul on the way to red carpet we STRAIGHT UP had to get a pic. pic.twitter.com/qf6iTLCUvV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 1, 2019

The Billboard Music Awards will air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp