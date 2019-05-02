Billboard Awards: Taylor Swift Rocks Frill-Heavy Dress, and Twitter Has Thoughts

Music

Taylor Swift made a bold fashion choice for the Billboard Music Awards, and it seems to have paid off.

The singer-songwriter, who will perform her new song “Me” during the ceremony, wore a short purple dress for the occasion.

The selection, created by Istanbul designers Raisa & Vanessa, was covered in frills, something not just anyone could pull off. However, it seems that Swift did so with ease.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Swift completed the look with Casadei silver heeled sandals (worth $820), a Stefere Jewelry ear cuff (worth $9,000) and a gold winged ring, which has an unknown value. The Raisa & Vanessa dress reportedly costs $2,744.

As one would imagine, Swift’s fans were absolutely enamored with the look. Many of the “Swifties” took to Twitter to praise the dress, which she rocked on the red carpet.

Even those who are not fans of Swift complimented the singer’s look. Some also voiced opinions that the dress itself did not look great, but Swift somehow elevated it to make it something special.

Despite the unorthodox look, the praise is somewhat expected based on how well the dress was received when Swift first showed it off.

Earlier on Wednesday, Swift showed off the dress while revealing she had met pop legend and former American Idol judge Paula Abdul. The “Blank Space” singer posed with Abdul and fangirled out over meeting a legend.

That photo racked up more than 547,000 likes on Instagram when it was posted. The Twitter re-post also racked up more than 39,000 likes.

The Billboard Music Awards will air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

