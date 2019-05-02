Billboard Awards: Cardi B Licked Offset on the Red Carpet, and Fans Are Grossed Out

Viewers of the Billboard Music Awards red carpet were taken aback by Cardi B and Offset’s appearance.
However, it was not some eyebrow-raising fashion choices that attracted viewers’ attention. Instead it was the moment that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper embraced her husband’s head and proceeded to lick his face.
As footage shows, Cardi slowly licked Offset’s lips vertically and her braced for a normal kiss.
So this happened. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/eJw34SLmlD— E! News (@enews) May 1, 2019
As was expected, Twitter erupted with responses as soon as the moment happened.
A majority of the reactions came in thought the public display of affection was unnecessary and gross. With fans firing off insults and GIFs about the head-turning moment.
WHY DID CARDI B JUST LICK HER MANS LIPS LIKE THAT WHILE MY MOM WAS EATING— haeun (@Iucidjimins) May 1, 2019
Cardi b I don’t wanna see you lick ur husbands tongue k ew— maya ◟̽◞̽ saw endgame twice (@hessofty) May 1, 2019
In particular, E! News‘ GIF of the moment (seen above) attracted loads of jokes from onlookers and fans.
Commenters posted memes and GIFs that included everything from members of BTS to scenes from Friends.
May 1, 2019
why? pic.twitter.com/SPzpEaUq3R— 𝚜𝚎𝚛𝚊𝚏𝚒𝚗𝚊 (@ftesza) May 1, 2019
However, Cardi was not without her defenders.
Some of the “I Like It” rapper’s fans scoffed at people judging her. Others praised Cardi for showing her love for the Migos member in light of their bouts of relationship drama in recent months.
Y’all always got something to say about cardi— Gabrielle Patrick (@missgabby_69) May 1, 2019
That’s right…mark your man in public!! 😎💖💋💋💋— Antiquity Rose (@AntiquityRose) May 1, 2019
The Billboard Music Awards will air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
