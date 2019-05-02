Music

Billboard Awards: Cardi B Licked Offset on the Red Carpet, and Fans Are Grossed Out

Viewers of the Billboard Music Awards red carpet were taken aback by Cardi B and Offset’s […]

By

Viewers of the Billboard Music Awards red carpet were taken aback by Cardi B and Offset’s appearance.

However, it was not some eyebrow-raising fashion choices that attracted viewers’ attention. Instead it was the moment that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper embraced her husband’s head and proceeded to lick his face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As footage shows, Cardi slowly licked Offset’s lips vertically and her braced for a normal kiss.

As was expected, Twitter erupted with responses as soon as the moment happened.

A majority of the reactions came in thought the public display of affection was unnecessary and gross. With fans firing off insults and GIFs about the head-turning moment.

In particular, E! News‘ GIF of the moment (seen above) attracted loads of jokes from onlookers and fans.

Commenters posted memes and GIFs that included everything from members of BTS to scenes from Friends.

However, Cardi was not without her defenders.

Some of the “I Like It” rapper’s fans scoffed at people judging her. Others praised Cardi for showing her love for the Migos member in light of their bouts of relationship drama in recent months.

The Billboard Music Awards will air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts