Watch Beyonce’s Reunion With Destiny’s Child at Coachella

Beyonce’s groundbreaking performance at Coachella 2018 included a brief reunion of Destiny’s Child, the group that first catapulted her to fame.

Destiny’s Child, active from 1997 to 2006, included Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson, LeToya Luckett and Farrah Franklin. But it was Rowland and Williams who joined Beyonce during her set on Saturday night, performing their classics “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The group was last seen on stage together in 2013 when they performed at the Super Bowl halftime show.

In addition to the girl group’s reunion, Coachella was Beyonce’s first public performance she gave birth to her and Jay-Z’s twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June of 2017.

A source that worked on organizing the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival told Page Six that the Destiny’s Child reunion was put together in part “to make up for the fact [Beyonce] was unable to perform last year.” The singer was forced to take the time to focus on her pregnancy, so festival organizers wanted her comeback to be extra special.

“The girls really wanted it and felt they owed it to the fans,” the source said.

Beyonce has been preparing for Coachella with a prolonged vegan cleanse, which she has invited fans to join in on her Instagram account.

“4 days until Coachella!!” she wrote on March 2. “Vegan Time!! Click the link in my bio to join me!”

The singer has become one of the world’s most influential trend-setters. Her most recent solo album, Lemonade, shocked the world and dominated airwaves with a story of infidelity, which many assumed related directly to her real-life marriage to rapper Jay-Z. After that, she took over social media with her iconic pregnancy photos, and the birth of her twin sons in July.

Most recently, however, Beyonce has been in the headlines for a more strange reason, as she was reportedly bitten on the face by an actress on drugs during a party at the end of March. The story first came out when Tiffany Haddish alluded to it in an interview with GQ.

“There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyoncé in the face,” she said. “Beyonce’s at the bar, so I said to Beyonce, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’”

“‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that,’” Haddish recalled Beyonce saying in response. “‘That b— is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b— is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Some outlets have attributed the bite to actress Sanaa Lathan, though she continues to deny it and the reports remain unconfirmed.