✖

Berlin singer Terri Nunn now regrets performing at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on New Year's Eve, saying the resort and the state of Florida were "not COVID-safe" and was shocked to see social distancing and masks were not required. Many of Nunn's fans were shocked to learn she performed at Mar-a-Lago, and Berlin co-founder David Diamond stressed that Nunn was there as a solo artist. Mike Love's touring version of the Beach Boys, Vanilla Ice, and Taylor Dayne also performed at the party.

"I am truly sorry I performed at Mar-a-Lago and would not have done so if I'd known what I learned while I was there," Nunn wrote on Facebook. "My goal in performing was not to support a political party. I see now that that's not the way it appeared and I am apologetic for that as well." The "Take My Breath Away" singer said her contract said the party would be a "small COVID-safe event" for only Mar-a-Lago members. This was not the case, she wrote.

"Unfortunately it was not Covid-safe anywhere in Florida," Nunn continued. "I had no idea masks and social distancing were not required. I thought I was current on all Covid news everywhere, but clearly, I was not. I was shocked by Florida and Mar-a-Lago's lack of regard for the pandemic and if I'd known I would never have gone. Once I fulfilled my contractual obligation, I left the event as quickly as I could. It is a mistake I regret."

Nunn said she took a coronavirus test after the event and tested negative. In the end, she also apologized to the LGBTQ community "who thought my performance was a statement against them," adding, "I have been and always will be fully supportive."

After photos of Nunn's performance circulated on social media, many news outlets reported Berlin played at Trump's resort. However, keyboardist Diamond clarified that Nunn performed solo. "I want to make clear that I was not at this show, nor did I ever plan to attend," Diamond tweeted on Friday. "I spent the evening at my home in #Truckee. Happy new year everyone!"

Dayne also responded to criticism of her Mar-a-Lago performance, but later deleted it, reports Variety. "I'm saddened by all this. I have a 30 [year] career... that [includes] many diverse friendships," the singer wrote in direct response to one critic. "And I try to stay nonpolitical and nonjudgemental and not preach. I sing from my heart purely and from Source [sic]. I wish for all to be who they need to be... and find their way."

It is unlikely that Love's touring version of The Beach Boys would apologize for performing at Mar-a-Lago, as Love has been a longtime supporter of Trump and has performed at several benefits for him in the past. In October, Love performed at a Trump campaign event in Newport Beach, California, inspiring a strong statement from Love's cousin and Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson. "We have absolutely nothing to do with the Trump benefit today in Newport Beach. Zero," Wilson and fellow Beach Boys co-founder Al Jardine said in a joint statement at the time.