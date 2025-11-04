Benson Boone Falls Ill, Concert Canceled

Benson Boone has to “Slow It Down” after falling ill and cancelling his latest concert.

In a since-deleted Instagram story from yesterday, the Grammy-nominated singer announced the cancellation of his tour stop in Birmingham, England due to an illness that was affecting his voice just an hour before he was set to go on.

“Birmingham I am so so sorry but I will not be able to perform tonight,” he wrote. “I have tried everything I can to revive my voice, but I cannot give you the show I’d like to be able to give you with the condition of my throat right now.”

He said cancelling right before showtime was “genuinely the crappiest feeling.”

“I am so sorry. I promise you I will do everything in my power to make it up to you. I’ll update you guys as soon as I can. Thank you for everything you do. I love you guys so much.”

Boone is currently on tour after the release of his second album American Heart.

The venue, Utilita Arena Birmingham, released a statement saying it was “working through all possible options to reschedule.”

“We understand how disappointing this is and sincerely apologize for the extremely short notice and inconvenience caused,” a representative for the venue said.

There is currently no word on whether Boone will continue his tour as scheduled.