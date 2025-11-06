Beloved Rock Band to Perform During Macy’s 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade

Netflix’s float at the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is boasting some serious star power.

Every year, the parade always has plenty of talent adorning each float for the Thanksgiving Day celebration. For the 99th edition of the parade, though, one of the most iconic rock bands of all time will be playing on the Stranger Things float.

Classic rock group Foreigner will play on the “Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things” float from the streamer this year. The float is a promotion for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which partially releases on Thanksgiving Day.

“Stranger Things will take over the streets of Manhattan this Thanksgiving as the brand-new ‘Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things’ float makes its debut in the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” the streamer said in a press release. “The Upside Down will thrill audiences on the streets of New York and across America as a Demogorgon creates chaos along the Parade route.”

While Foreigner is known for plenty of hit songs like “Juke Box Hero” and “Hot Blooded,” on the Thanksgiving Day float they’ll be playing their biggest hit, “Cold as Ice.”

“Each year, the Parade brings together millions of people to celebrate the joy and magic of the season with the nation’s premiere holiday experience, featuring a world-class lineup of iconic character balloons, fantastical floats, music’s biggest talents, and the one-and-only Santa Claus,” the release continues. “Still rocking the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success, streams of Foreigner’s hits are over 15 million per week.”

The 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins at 8:30 AM EST on, well, Thanksgiving day. It will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.