Beloved Pop Singer Reveals She Just Got Married

Carly Rae Jepsen has found the one she wants to run away with.

The 39-year-old singer, best known for her smash-hit single “Call Me Maybe,” shared an Instagram post from her recent wedding to announce she’s tied the knot with music producer Cole MGN.

“Husband. That feels good to say,” she wrote. “New York City ~Oct. 4th. Favourite day of my life.”

According to a report from Vogue, the producer and two-time Grammy-nominated singer shared a small ceremony with around 100 guests at the famed Chelsea Hotel in New York City.

“We knew we wanted a location that meant something to us, and the Chelsea Hotel had become a home away from home every time we were in New York,” Jepsen said. “As artists, its iconic history and lore made it that much more appealing. For planning, we had weekly dates to talk out all the details of the wedding. This way it was only ever fun and not too much at once.”

The ceremony’s biggest moment? A surprise performance from Rufus Wainwright, who sang an a capella version of Leonard Cohen’s “Chelsea Hotel #2.” Jepsen said the performance “felt like a once-in-a-lifetime New York moment.”

Their engagement was announced all the way back in September 2024, with Jepsen sharing the news via Instagram post, just like she did for the wedding.

“Very engaged over here,” the post said.