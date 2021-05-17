'Behind The Music' Paramount+ Revival Reveals First Trailer and Lineup

✖

The VH1 documentary series Behind The Music is returning, this time on Paramount+. The first teaser for the new season aired during Sunday night's 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Like the original series, the new episodes promise a detailed and uncompromising look at the careers of several music stars. Jennifer Lopez and newly-elected Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member LL Cool J are among the subjects for the new episodes.

The other new episodes will focus on Ricky Martin, Huey Lewis, Fat Joe, and Busta Rhymes. Past episodes will be "remastered and updated for today's audiences" when they are released on Paramount+. The new Behind the Music will debut on Thursday, July 29.

The new series was announced back in March, alongside other MTV and VH1 revivals for Paramount+. New episodes of Yo! MTV Raps and Unplugged will be produced for the streaming platform, as well as the new From Cradle to Stage, based on the book by Dave Grohl's mother. "We are thrilled to re-invent some of our most storied and impactful music franchises, including Behind the Music and Yo! MTV Raps, for Paramount+," ViacomCBS president of music, music talent, programming, and events Bruce Gilmer said in March. "In addition, we will partner with some of the biggest names across the music industry to bring exclusive and unique content to the platform, such as Dave Grohl's Cradle to Stage based on his mom's critically-acclaimed book, and many more to come."

The original Behind the Music debuted in 1997 and ended in 2014 when a documentary on singer Linda Perry aired. The show earned four Emmy nominations for the Outstanding Non-Fiction Series award between 2000 and 2003. The show mostly focused on individual artists and groups, but some episodes also focused on specific years and important topics like Grease, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Saturday Night Fever, and Woodstock.

Yo! MTV Raps originally ran on MTV from 1988 to 1995 and was the first-ever hip-hop-centric show on MTV. Unplugged began in 1989 and was one of MTV's most popular music shows for years, featuring music stars performing stripped-down takes of their hits. Paramount+ has not revealed more details on the new renditions of either show.

LL Cool J, who was previously featured on Behind the Music in 2004 and again in 2013, now stars on NCIS: Los Angeles for CBS. Earlier this month, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a recipient of the Musical Excellence Award to recognize his influence on hip-hop. In 2017, he became the first rapper to receive the Kennedy Center Honors.

