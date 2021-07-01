Bebe Rexha Feels Like a 'Bad B—h' in Curvy Body Positive Lingerie TikTok

✖

Bebe Rexha shared a new body-positive post on TikTok while dancing in racy lingerie. The "Baby, I'm Jealous" singer has been a longtime advocate for body positivity, with the goal of promoting self-love to fans. In the new post, Rexha, 31, declared her weight was no one's business but called on society to "normalize 165 lbs."

"How much do you think I weigh?" Rexha asked in the first caption on the clip. "No one's business," she added as she posed in navy lingerie. "Cause I'm a bad b— no matter what my weight [is]. But let's normalize 165 lbs." Rexha also added the caption, "Feeling like a bad b— today." The clip has over 1.6 million views, a sign of how much reach Rexha's positive message has.

The "I'm a Mess" singer has never been shy about showing off her curves and embracing her own body. It hasn't been an easy journey to loving herself though, as she explained in an exclusive PopCulture interview in 2019. "I think the mental shift happened for me when I kind of got to a dark point of not loving myself, and feeling like I wasn't good enough, and trying to fit the mold," the two-time Grammy nominee said. "And after a certain time, it gets to your head. And you want to be loved by people, but if you don't love yourself and you say mean things to yourself, then it's like, what's the point?"

"I just had to learn how to love myself," Rexha went on to explain. "And I learned to say nice things to myself because a lot of times I would say really mean things to myself. And I think it's a journey, it's an everyday process. Some days you'll wake up and love yourself, some days you won't." However, she pointed out that this is an "ongoing journey" for her as she gets older. "I'm just learning to not care anymore what people think. I just want to be myself, and just be happy, live my life," she said.

Rexha's video in lingerie comes a few weeks after she announced a partnership with the lingerie brand Adore Me, her first work in the design world. The pieces she designed with the brand are all about encouraging body positivity. "I'm all about body positivity, inclusivity, and I was really excited to partner with a brand that really believes in that and has been pushing that for a while," Rexha told PEOPLE last month. "As a woman who wasn't the cookie-cutter pop-star, I hope to inspire women to love their bodies and feel beautiful at any size."