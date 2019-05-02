BBMAs: ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner’s Spacey Look Takes Twitter by Surprise

Sophie Turner’s futuristic look in the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet made fans offer too many takes on social media.

The Game of Thrones star stunned during her red carpet appearance when she walked without her fiancé Joe Jonas, wearing a structural metallic Louis Vuitton jumpsuit covered in beautiful floral embroidery.

She completed the look with a black belt and pumps. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the one-piece was featured in Vuitton’s Spring 2019 collection, which debuted in Paris back in October.

Fans of the actress took to Twitter with compliments and jokes about the bold outfit she brought to the carpet.

The X-Men franchise star attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards to present an award alongside her Dark Phoenix co-star Tye Sheridan, as well as to support her fiancé during his first live performance since the return of the Jonas Brothers.

Sophie Turner’s outfit is amazing. #BBMA — Karla Fernandez (@karlafe36) May 2, 2019

“The Jonas sisters looked amazing tonight,” one fan wrote on Twitter after seeing Danielle Jonas, Turner and Priyanka Chopra together during the pop group’s performance.

“This outfit makes Sansa Stark’s eyes look green!” another user commented.

This outfit is giving me Xmen, From another Planet , out of this universe tease. I knew you weren’t human @SophieT . I love you! pic.twitter.com/3l1uADT497 — Briana (@briana_priy) May 1, 2019

The Jonas Brothers took the stage during the awards show and performed a medley of Nick Jonas’s hit “Jealous,” DNCE’s “Cake by the Ocean,” and the group’s new hit single, “Sucker.” The group will be releasing a new album, titled Happiness Begins later this year before heading out on tour.

The tour kicks off August 7 in Miami, Florida, and will stop in Atlanta, Boston, New York, Chicago, Dallas and many more cities before wrapping October 20 in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl. The brothers will also perform on Saturday Night Live on May 11.

Turner has also been making headlines for her reactions to new episodes of Game of Thrones. She recently paid tribute to her co-star Alfie Allen, after he was one of the victims of the Battle of Winterfell.

“To Alfie and to Theon…. ‘You’re a good man,’ she wrote, referencing the words Bran Stark said to his character before his death.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. The series will air its final episode — an 80-minute special episode — on Sunday, May 19. Dark Phoenix is set to open in theaters on Friday, June 7.