Bad Company Rock Legend Dead at 81: RIP to Mick Ralphs

Bad Company co-founder and guitarist Mick Ralphs has died, the band announced Monday. Ralphs was 81.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mick Ralphs,” Bad Company shared on social media, adding that the artist “leaves behind a powerful musical legacy that will continue to inspire generations.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ralphs initially co-founded Mott The Hoople in 1969, but made the “bold decision” to leave the band behind after an “inspired jam session” with Paul Rodgers of Free in 1971. It was then that Bad Company was born, and the band quickly added former King Crimson bassist/vocalist Boz Burrell and drummer Simon Kirke to complete the lineup.

Mick Ralphs of Bad Company performs on stage at the O2 Arena on 29 October 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images)

After becoming the first band signed to Led Zeppelin’s Swan Song label, the group had a meteoric rise to the top. Their self-titled 1974 debut album went platinum five times over with hits like “Can’t Get Enough,” “Movin’ On,” “Ready for Love,” “Rock Steady,” and “Bad Company.”

Ralphs last performed with Bad Company on Oct. 29, 2016, just days before he suffered a “debilitating stroke,” which left him “bedridden until his passing,” according to the band.

“Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground,” Rodgers said in a statement after Ralphs’ death. “He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humour.”

The vocalist continued, “Our last conversation a few days ago we shared a laugh but it won’t be our last. There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter. Condolences to everyone who loved him especially his one true love, Susie. I will see you in heaven.”

Kirke added, “He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply.”

Ralphs is survived by the “love of his life,” Susie Chavasse, his two children and three step-children, as well as his “beloved bandmates” and “millions of devoted fans and friends across the world.”

Bad Company will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year.