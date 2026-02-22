Classic Rock Star ‘Suffered a Coronary Event That Happened Quickly and Without Notice’: RIP to Wayne Proctor

A ’60s rock musician’s family has announced his unexpected death.

Wayne Proctor, the guitarist of the classic rock band We the People, died after a Feb. 13 collapse. (An online obituary notes a date of death two days later, on Feb. 15.)

WORJ shared a statement from Proctor’s wife Valerie to announce the news. The “Mirror of Your Mind” musician apparently suffered a heart attack outside his home.

“On a beautiful Friday afternoon, after an enjoyable lunch and shopping, Wayne suffered a coronary event that happened quickly, and without notice,” Valerie wrote. “Looking for him while he was doing yardwork, I discovered him collapsed, not breathing, no pulse. That moment my world ended. Destroyed, shattered into a million tiny razor sharp shards. It wasn’t supposed to end this way, not today, not this soon.

“Those that knew Wayne, loved Wayne. It was just his gentle, soft-spoken character that put people at ease. And he cared for me like no one else ever had, it was always Valerie first. And most of all, he truly cared deeply for others. I loved him with my whole heart and now I don’t know how to navigate life without him. It will be a challenge and I know that he will be guiding me in little ways, known only to me.”

She noted that she found a special “parting gift” from the late rocker in the wake of his passing: “And in true Wayne style, he had prepared a Valentine surprise for me discovered by his granddaughter in a little room in the garage. His parting gift to treasure always. Please pray for the family who are equally devastated, that we will find our way in a world that no longer holds a truly unique and wonderful man.”

His daughter, Alyson, also shared a confirmation of the news via Facebook.

We the People released several singles in the late ’60s, including “My Brother the Man,” “Mirror of Your Mind,” “He Doesn’t Go About It Right,” “In the Past” and “You Burn Me Up and Down.” Their work was later compiled into the 1983 album Declaration of Independence.