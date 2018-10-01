Ariana Grande Is ‘Scared’ to Tour Following Emotional Year

Ariana Grande is missing her fans, but she is currently too “scared” to go on tour.

The 25-year-old pop singer opened up on Twitter on Friday, revealing that despite having a strong desire to hit the road again, the emotional year has taken a toll on her.

“I’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do show and see u. it’s all v up n down rn. but hi. ily. i am working on it. i’ll keep ya posted,” Grande wrote in response to a fan who told her to “take all the time” she needed.

While fans were excited to learn of the possibility of a tour, most were understanding with Grande’s hesitance, and encouraged her to take her time, one fan writing “we don’t want you to go on tour and then regret it.” Grande, however, assured her fans that she could never regret going on tour because her “happiest moments are with y’all and on stage and stuff.”

Grande revealed that “it’s just the looooooong chunks of time away from home that are scary to me rn.”

While Grande stated that she “cant do what i did last time right now,” she did state that she may “do a mini,” adding that she “just love and miss you. everybody telling me i need to take time but i’m so antsy. idk. Ily.”

The past couple of weeks and months have certainly been challenging for the singer. On Sept. 7, Grande’s ex-boyfriend Max Miller passed away at the age of 26 of a suspected overdose. Grande has since paid tribute to Miller several times on social media, writing that she is “so mad,” “can’t wrap my head around it,” and “above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away.”

In addition to Miller’s death, Grande has revealed that she suffers from PTSD and anxiety following the Manchester bombing that killed 22 people and injured more than 500 after show of her Dangerous Woman Tour in May of 2017.

Grande’s team has since announced that in the wake of the tragic events, the singer will be taking a step out of the spotlight.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” Grande’s team said in a statement, according to PEOPLE. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Grande recently canceled her appearance on Saturday Night Live, though she is still scheduled to appear in A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway, a special celebrating the long-running Broadway show Wicked with Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth.