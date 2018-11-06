Ariana Grande Mourns Mac Miller With Somber Tweet: ‘He Is Supposed to Be Here’

Ariana Grande posted another mournful tribute to Mac Miller on Tuesday, the day after his cause of death was revealed in a coroner’s report.

Miller passed away back in September, just a few months after his messy break-up with Grande. The rapper had a long history of substance abuse and mental health issues, and he was found dead in his home following a drug overdose. On Tuesday, a fan posted an old video from Miller’s Instagram Live feed, where the rapper was listening to one of her songs.

The video showed Miller listening to “R.E.M.,” from Grande’s album Sweetener. It was taken on Aug. 9, more than a week before the record came out, and it was clear that Miller was already a fan.

he is supposed to be here. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 6, 2018



“He is supposed to be here,” Grande responded sadly to the video.

The clip shows Miller interacting directly with his fans and followers online. He answers the questions that come up on the screen in text, and seems to confirm that he is listening to Grande’s new album.

“So, is this technically, is this promoting the album?” he asked. “Is that what I’m doing? Because if so, it’s a pretty solid way. It’s pretty easy. I’m just on my way to have a good time.”

Miller could, of course, have been referring to his own album, Swimming, which came out around the same time. However, just the fact that he was engaging with Grande’s work so regularly after their break-up sheds light on the status of their friendship.

“That’s f—ing solid,” he added later as the song ends.

Grande has made no secret of her grief on social media. The singer has had a hard time dealing with the death of Miller, whom she dated for at least two years. In previous posts, she wrote directly to Miller, addressing him as if he were reading her words.

“I adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” she wrote shortly after his passing. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

The coroner’s report showed that Miller had cocaine and alcohol in his system at the time of his death, as well as Fentanyl — the hyper-potent opioid that has caused so many deaths recently, including that of Prince and Tom Petty. He also had prescription medications in his house including Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Xanax and a generic analogue of Adderall.

Miller was 26 years old.