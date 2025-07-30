‘American Idol’ Alum Cancels Concert After ‘Embarrassing’ Show

American Idol alum Cameron Whitcomb is apologizing after he abruptly canceled a weekend concert following what he described as an “embarrassing” and disastrous performance.

The “Hundred Mile High” singer was set to perform at Kelowna, British Columbia’s Revelry Food+Music Hub this past Saturday, but canceled the concert just hours before showtime due to technical issues at the venue.

“Last night’s show was embarrassing and I refuse to give my fans a product that doesn’t meet my standards,” Whitcomb wrote on Instagram Saturday.

Photo Credit: Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Fans who attended the Friday night show said Whitcomb’s set was plagued by issues, including “extremely muffled” and “atrocious” sound that at one point forced the singer to pause the show. One concertgoer told Castanet that Whitcomb’s “mic kept cutting out every few words. Eventually, he had to leave (the) stage for sound techs to fix. He was very upset.”

Whitcomb said the “venue’s technical issues and production issues were rampant all day,” and while he “raised these issues with my team early in the day and we all worked throughout the day to keep the show for you… The Revelry’s issues were too great and couldn’t be overcome,” resulting in the cancellation of Saturday’s concert.

“With those standards in mind and the fact that I have no faith that these issues will be fixed by tonight, I have decided to cancel tonight’s show,” the singer told fans. “I’m sorry to disappoint you, but I promise to come back to Kelowna and perform for you in a situation that works for all of us.”

In a statement to Castanet following the show’s cancellation, Revelry founder and CEO Lee Simon said they were “heartbroken to learn that the planned concert with Cameron Whitcomb had been cancelled.” Simon acknowledged that the Friday night show “experienced a technical issue” through their “third-party contracted audio-visual company,” but said, “once resolved, the show resumed without further challenges.”

“Several options were presented before Saturday’s planned show to demonstrate that all issues were resolved. Unfortunately, those options were denied by the artist,” Simon continued. “The team at Revelry was beyond disappointed for the community with the decision to cancel, as we know Saturday’s performance would have been an enjoyable experience for all involved.”

Revelry promised that it will “investigate all opportunities to ensure our guests receive the best possible experience.”

As for Whitcomb, who competed on Season 20 of American Idol and released his latest EP, Options, earlier this year, the singer is set to continue on his Hundred Mile High tour. He is next scheduled to perform at Edmonton, Alberta’s Midway Music Hall Wednesday night, and will continue to perform throughout Canada before heading back stateside with a show in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday.