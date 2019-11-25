AMAs 2019: Lizzo Rocks the House and Social Media Erupts

Lizzo just rocked the 2019 American Music Awards stage and both the house and social media has erupted into cheers. The singer was introduced by supermodel and beauty industry mogul Tyra Banks, and came out to perform her new single “Jerome.” The performance was absolutely phenomenal. Social media has been going crazy for it, with one person gushing, “I’m not over Lizzo‘s performance. She did so good….that’s exactly why I stan. Personality, Beauty, Talent. She’s just so amazing. How could I not???”

“I am so proud of Lizzo’s come up! What an inspiring woman! In 2020, I’m singing like I’ve never sang before,” another fan wrote. “I’m performing like I never have! I’m elevating! I’m expanding! I’m claiming my seat at the table along side people like Billie, Halsey & LIZZO!”

“Lizzo is honestly the most inspirational artist for self love and care! The light and love she brings to the world is extraordinary,” someone else said.

“I literally love everything that Lizzo stands for in this world,” one other fan offered, while a fifth user added, “I want to keep watching the AMAs but I will be on a Lizzo rewind loop for a little bit now. LizzoOOOOOOOOO!!!”

Following Lizzo’s incredible performance, Kesha took the stage and delivered an amazing performance of her new single, “Raising Hell,” which featured Big Freedia.

Afterwards, the pair went into Kesha’s classic tune, “Tik Tok,” and social media completely lost it.

“Kesha singing Tiktok was perfect! It was the number 1 song when this decade started!” one fan exclaimed

Other performers tonight so far have included Selena Gomez, Toni Braxton, Shawn Mendes with Camila Cabello, and Thomas Rhett.

Coming up, both Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift will be performing.

