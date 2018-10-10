Jennifer Lopez Arrives on AMAs Red Carpet Without Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is hitting up the American Music Awards stag.

The World of Dance judge was scheduled to show up at Tuesday’s award ceremony with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, who was listed as sitting next to her on the ceremony’s seating chart, but when the time came, she hit up not only the red carpet but the actual show alone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s unclear what caused the former MLB player to miss the awards, held in Los Angeles, but Lopez definitely turned out with or without him.

Pairing upswept honey locks with a hot pink, slitted gown featuring cutouts to show off her legendary abs and toned back, Lopez worked the carpet with her sheer matching cape and black detailing.

Later, during Taylor Swift’s opening performance, she was shown dancing alone in the crowd, but when she performed for the crowd, he was shown in the audience cheering her on.

The power couple first revealed they were dating in March 2017, and since have become inseparable, even becoming an integral part in each other’s families. Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 10, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez is mom to 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The two have been the subject of a number of marriage rumors since they first got together, especially when the artist was seen with a massive diamond ring. But in August, the former athlete confirmed the two were not wed just yet.

“I did give her that ring. I gave her that ring probably about four or five months ago,” Rodriguez said on Today at the time. “So I got her that ring. She loved it and look how beautiful she looks.”

As for the significance of the massive sparkler?

“Of course it has a significance,” he said. “[But] no, we’re not engaged. We’re not engaged.”

The couple pairs together so well because of their maturity, he added.

“To be honest, if this happened when we were in our 20s, it would have never happened. It was just too much craziness. I wasn’t mature enough,” Rodriguez explained. “Boys, we’ve got to get our dumbness out of the way.”

“We’re in our 40s. We’re both from New York. We both come from Latino backgrounds. Both have two kids. We’ve both been through a lot and can really appreciate each other for the good and the challenges,” he continued.

Even the happiest couple has to have their own thing going on!

Photo Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For dcp