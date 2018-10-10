AMAs 2018: Billy Eichner Urges Viewers to Vote ‘Like Taylor Swift Told You’

Billy Eichner encouraged young people to vote “like Taylor Swift told you to” as he presented during the 2018 American Music Awards.

As he and actress Kathryn Hahn presented the award for Adult Contemporary Artist, Eichner interrupted giving out the award to encourage young people and viewers to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

“I want to say one thing that’s very important to say tonight,” he started. “Young people of America, the biggest election of our lifetime is happening… That’s right. On Nov. 6, tonight is the final night to register in 20 states in this country. Please grab your friends, tell them to vote.

“Now is the time, if you believe in equality for women… for people of color, for the LGBTQ community. “If you believe that climate change is real and that we need to do something about it,” he added. “Don’t let anyone tell you your vote doesn’t count, your vote counts.”

He continued, “You can go to vote.gov like Taylor Swift told you and go vote right now.”

“Thank you Taylor,” Hahn added, addressing Swift who was present at the awards and opened the show earlier in the night.

The comment sparked conversation on social media, with many praising the comedian and actor for encouraging young voters to exercise their rights.

Bless Billy Eichner for not announcing a particular AMA award until he yelled at the audience to register to vote, I love him so much. — Emily, only spookier 💀 (@landgiraffe) October 10, 2018

“Thank you [Billy Eichner] for your voting PSA!!!” another user said.

“Great speech !!! I will now vote Republican because of the ass backward Liberals like yourself . Thank U,” one user said to Eichner.

“YAAAAS [Billy Eichner] !! PREACH!! EVERYONE GO REGISTER TO VOTE!” One user told their followers.

Some users were not happy about the political rhetoric during the show, claiming to be turning it off.

JUST TURNED AMAS OFF! NOT LISTENING TO Your political

Garbage, I thought maybe the AMAS were going to be different.

I’m done👎🏼 — LM (@LILLYPIES) October 10, 2018

“Just announce the winner nobody wants to hear your political views,” another user complained.

In his speech, Eichner referenced Taylor Swift breaking her silence on politics on Sunday in a lengthy Instagram post where she encouraged young people to vote, while also endorsing Tennessee Democratic Senatorial candidate Phil Bredesen.

Swift also took a moment as she accepted the Artist of the Year award at the end of the night to encourage people to get out and vote during the midterm elections.

