Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Openly Admits to Infidelity in Past Relationships

Steven Tyler is opening up about his rockstar lifestyle, telling TMZ’s Harvey Levin that he has cheated during past relationships. In a teaser for the upcoming OBJECTified interview, the 70-year-old rocker said he “paid dearly” for cheating.

“How do you have a meaningful relationship when you have women throwing themselves at you all the time?” Levin asked in the clip, which you can watch above.

“You cheat. You cheat. You break. You’re not true,” the Aerosmith frontman said bluntly. “And I paid dearly for it.”

In another preview of the interview, Tyler admitted that it is “very easy” to “get laid” as a rockstar. “I felt like I had an obligation to keep that alive,” Tyler said of his sex symbol status.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tyler shows Levin some of the treasured objects that define his career, like the original working lyrics to the band’s 1975 hit “Toys In The Attic.”

Tyler’s daughter, actress Liv Tyler, recently said that her father has certainly made many “cringey” statements in the past, but one example she was quick to point to on Watch What Happens Live this week was the time he wore a leopard thong.

She recounted the story after an audience member asked whether her father ever embarrasses her in public.

“He wears a thong, sometimes that’s a bit weird,” she said, recalling a recent time in which he flashed his racy thong in front of a car full of people. “They do a runner after the show sometimes, which means if it is a big stadium, you get right in the car and leave to beat traffic. So, I was in the car with five friends and in came my dad’s ass first, so he took his trousers off, sat on a towel. Someone pulled them off — they were wet or something — and there was maybe a leopard thong involved. And then he started eating a sandwich, wrapped in a towel.”

Host Andy Cohen even brought up the time Steven Tyler confessed in May that he once tried to hit on Liv Tyler’s friend, Cameron Diaz. While she said she doesn’t remember much of the occasion, Liv Tyler said it did not surprise her.

“I don’t remember too much but he was definitely flirty,” the 41-year-old said.

The iconic musician continues to rock and roll as he grows older, but with various hiccups along the way. Last September, he reportedly suffered a seizure after a show in Sao Paulo, Brazil while touring with Aerosmith. While he said he wasn’t experiencing a “life threatening condition,” the seizure was enough of a concern to abruptly cancel the band’s remaining South American tour dates and rush back to the United States.

Tyler apologized to fans and promised to return.

“I promise I’ll be back…unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows…..As they say, ‘We humans make plans, and God laughs….’” he said. “I love you all and will be back with you soon.”

Steven Tyler’s episode of OBJECTified airs on Fox News Sunday at 8 p.m. ET and again at 11 p.m. ET.