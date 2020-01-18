Adele Releasing New Music in 2020 Following Dramatic Weight Loss

The long wait for new Adele music may soon be coming to an end, and that’s according to a couple of sources who are very well-connected to the singer. As the Daily Mail noted, Adele’s agent, Lucy Dickins, and her manager, Jonathan Dickens, revealed that the “Rolling in the Deep” singer may be releasing new music sometime soon.

Both Lucy and Jonathan, who are siblings, spoke to Music Week about how they came to represent Adele. Of course, the conversation turned towards the question that’s been on everyone’s mind: when will Adele release a follow-up to her 2015 album, 25? According to her manager, new music is definitely in the works.

“The sooner the better!” Jonathan told Music Week, hinting that new music from Adele should be expected in 2020. This news will likely thrill all of the singer’s fans, who have been eagerly awaiting more tunes from the Grammy winner.

Elsewhere in the interview, the siblings discussed how they first discovered Adele and how they both started working with her without knowing that the other had, as well.

“Someone said that I should check her out. At the time my office was my house and she came for tea, I met her there and we started working together,” Jonathan said about how he started to work with Adele.

“I met her through a friend who came with her and I’ll never forget it,” Lucy recounted. “She said she was a singer and said, ‘Do you want a CD?’ I said yes, and she turned to the other person and said ‘Oi, give me back my CD, I want to give it to her.’ And after the first song I played, I said this is insane, so I called Jonathan.”

Not only is it interesting to read about how Adele got her start, but it’s also interesting to note what her team said about any new tunes. As of late, there’s been much more focus on Adele’s dramatic weight loss than her music. In early January, the singer even addressed her transformation during a conversation with a fan at a restaurant in the Caribbean, as PEOPLE noted. The fan later told the publication all about her interaction with the singer.

“A few minutes later, Adele came over and sat down next to me and my friend and was like, ‘So what can I do for you girls?’” the fan said. “She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience. She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident.”