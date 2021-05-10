Adele's Dad Mark Evans Dead at 57

✖

Adele's estranged father, Mark Evans, has reportedly died after a battle with cancer. He was 57. Evans said he was battling bowel cancer in 2013. Adele and Evans reportedly never patched up their relationship, which became further fractured after Adele became an international superstar.

"Mark’s family are of course very upset by his passing. He always hoped things would work out with Adele, but it remained acrimonious to the end," a source told The Sun on Monday. “He made a few attempts to make things right, but clearly it had been too long.” Sources told the outlet that Adele will "still be upset" by her father's death. Adele has not commented on Evans' death. She most recently posted to Instagram on May 5 to mark her 33rd birthday.

Evans left Adele and her mother Penny when Adele was 3 to return to Wales. When Adele became a success in 2011 with her album 21, the relationship between the singer and her father began attracting attention. In 2011, he gave an interview with a magazine, then claimed he and Adele made up during her tour to support 21. Adele later denied that.

When Adele released 25 in 2015, Evans again claimed that they fixed their relationship. But Adele contradicted this at the 2017 Grammy Awards when she thanked her manager. “Thank you to my manager because the comeback, as it were, was completely masterminded by him. And you executed it incredibly, and I owe you everything,” Adele said. "We’ve been together for 10 years, and I love you like you’re my dad. I love you so, so much. I don’t love my dad, that’s the thing. That doesn’t mean a lot."

During a 2011 interview with The Sun, Evans said he was a "rotten father at a time when she really needed me" and said he was an alcoholic. “I was not there for my daughter when I should have been and I have regretted that every second of every day to this moment now. It tears me up inside," he said at the time. He also claimed he was avoiding Adele's music because "all those memories would come flooding back because I’d be thinking how proud Dad would be of his granddaughter and it would tear me apart all over again. I can’t deal with loss," Evans said.

Evans last made headlines in October 2020, when one of his neighbors in South Wales claimed Evans asked her not to play Adele's music. "He said it was affecting his sleep and that it's very disturbing," the neighbor told The Sun. "I was surprised because I'm such a big Adele fan, and most of the time, I play her songs and sing along to them." The neighbor went on to say that she believed Evans had an "issue" with her because she likes Adele's music.

Adele has not released a new album since 25 was released in 2015. She recently returned to the spotlight to host Saturday Night Live on Oct. 24, but she did not perform. In March, she finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom she shares son Angelo, 8.