Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer D.H. Peligro's Cause of Death Revealed

D.H. Peligro, the renowned drummer for rock bands the Dead Kennedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, died of an overdose. Five months after Peligro, real name Darren Henley, was found dead in his Los Angeles home, an autopsy report obtained by TMZ confirmed Peligro's cause of death, revealing that the famed musician died due to "combined effects of fentanyl and heroin." The report also noted that Peligro had non-small cell lung cancer, though his death was contributed to the combination of drugs.

The autopsy comes after Peligro's landlord discovered the drummer unresponsive in the bathroom of his Los Angeles home at around 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. Emergency personnel who responded pronounced Peligro dead at the scene. He was 63. At the time, a statement from the Dead Kennedys said Peligro died from head trauma resulting from a fall at his home. However, while TMZ confirmed that the drummer did fall and his his head, sources told the outlet "the fall/hit to the head seems to be incidental to whatever may have made him collapse in the first place." At the time, further information was pending an investigation and autopsy.

A staple in the bustling San Francisco and Los Angeles music communities since 1978, Peligro joined Dead Kennedys in 1981 following the exit of founding drummer Bruce "Ted" Slesinger. He appeared on the EP In God We Trust, as well as the band's sophomore album, 1982's Plastic Surgery Disasters, 1985's Frankenchrist, 1986's Bedtime for Democracy, and the 1987 compilation album Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death. He remained with the band until they split in 1986 and again performed with the Dead Kennedys when they reformed in 2001. Peligro was also known for his time with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, having contributed to the songwriting process for several tracks on their fourth album, Mother's Milk. He also formed his own band, Peligro.

Following news of his passing, tributes poured in for Peligro, with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea writing on social media at the time, "My dear friend, my brother I miss you so much. I'm devastated today, a river of tears, but all my life I will treasure every second." Flea recalled seeing Peligro first perform in 1981, something that "blew" his mind. He added of Peligro, "you are the truest rocker, and a crucial part of [Red Hot Chili Peppers] history." Jello Biafra said through the Kennedys' label, Alternative Tentacles, "I feel like I've been hit by a train. Despite all he'd done to his mind and body, I never thought we would lose him first. He was not just our powerful unforgettable drummer. He was a gifted singer, songwriter, guitarist and so much more."