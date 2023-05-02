'M*A*S*H' Actress Eileen Saki Dead at 79

Eileen Saki, who starred in M*A*S*H, died on Monday. Family sources told TMZ Saki died in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer. Saki starred in nine episodes of M*A*S*H between 1976 and 1981.

M*A*S*H Matters podcast hosts Jeff Maxwell and Ryan Patrick also announced Saki's death with a message from her husband, Bob Bergen. "On behalf of her husband Bob, we extend sincere appreciation for the hundreds of M*A*S*H fans who filled Eileen's final days with peace, encouragement, and love," they wrote. "She read every email and responded to as many as she could."

Sad to learn of the passing of Eileen Saki. RIP Rosie. #ClassicMASH pic.twitter.com/4xgCOyFy3T — Classic MASH 🍸 (@ClassicMASH) May 2, 2023

Saki made her M*A*S*H debut in the Season 5 premiere "Bug Out" as the leader of a group of prostitutes. She returned to the show in Season 7, this time as Rosie, the owner of Rosie's Bar. Saki was the third actress to play Rosie, following Frances Fong and Shuzuko Hoshi. She made her final appearance during the Season 10 episode "Snap Judgement."

Outside of M*A*S*H, Saki appeared in episodes of Good Times, CHiPS, The Greatest American Hero, Gimme a Break!, and Without a Trace. She also had small roles in the movies Meteor, History of the World: Part I, Splash, and the TV movie Victims for Victims: The Theresa Saldana Story. She made her final onscreen appearance in an Uber Eats commercial co-starring Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald. Saki is survived by her husband, Bob Bergen.

Although Maxwell never shared scenes with Saki on the show, the Pvt. Igor Straminsky actor shared fond memories of Saki after she appeared on the M*A*S*H Matters podcast. "She spoke with great love for all the cast members, but was particularly appreciative of her interaction with executive producer and director Burt Metcalfe," Maxwell wrote Tuesday. "The visit with her was pure joy as she filled every word with joy, life, and love."

When Maxwell hosted a 50th-anniversary celebration for M*A*S*H at the former Fox Ranch, Eileen and her husband surprised fans by attending. "A very special woman, Eileen captivated you with a twinkle and smile in her soul," Maxwell wrote. "I am very grateful to have had that experience. It's one I will cherish forever. My heart and love go to Bob and their family. Love you, Eileen and Rosie."

M*A*S*H aired on CBS from 1972 to 1983. Several other members of the cast have recently passed away, including David Ogden Stiers, Larry "Flash" Jenkins, Kellye Nakahara, and Judy Farrell.