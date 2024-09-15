'60s Rockstar 'Has Left the Building': RIP to Zoot Money

In addition to solo work, he worked with The Animals and Spencer Davis.

A unique rock music staple has passed away, according to an official statement. Zoot Money, the '60s rockstar, died on Sept. 8. He was 82.

"Ladies and gentlemen – Zoot Money has left the building," the death announcement read. "May the circle be unbroken. George Bruno Money 17th July 1942 – 8th September 2024"

Zoot Money has a lengthy resume as a lead artist and as a supporting sideman. The keyboardist/singer released numerous albums under his solo stage name and with Zoot Money's Big Roll Band. Notable tracks include "Soma," "Walking the Dog," "Uncle Willie" and "The Cat."

He also performed with a lot of other artists, most notably The Animals, working on their 1983 album Ark and contributing to spinoff group Eric Burdon and the Animals. Spencer Davis, Peter York, Kevin Ayers, Kevin Coyne, Humble Pie, Juicy Lucy, Widowmaker and Thunderclap Newman.

Zoot Money also popped up in various movies in the '70s and '80s, including Supergirl, The Pirates of Penzance, Scandalous, Bullshot and Take It or Leave It.