600 Breezy's Girlfriend Raven Jackson Has Died

Rapper 600 Breezy shared tragic news with his fans on Tuesday. Raven Jackson, his girlfriend of two years, took her own life recently. The Chicago rapper also published a screenshot of the last text message Jackson sent him. Jackson was a model, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and podcaster, according to her Instagram page. Breezy did not share a cause of death.

"Baby why would you do this to me, why would you do this to us," Breezy wrote on Instagram, alongside a broken heart emoji. "I was coming back home I promised you I would. You just gone leave me forever? You [know] how many people love you raven? I would've never left if this was the outcome." He went on to write that he is "f—ed up for the rest of my life" and said he hoped to see her again.

After sharing a slideshow of intimate videos and photos with Jackson, Breezy shared what he claims is her last text message to him. In it, she says she has "been tired" and "gave up a long time ago," but did a "good job" of hiding it from him. She asked Breezy to understand that this was her "choice, this is what I wanted." She felt she didn't "fit here" and was "not happy in this world." She ended the message by telling Breezy how much she loves him.

Breezy said Jackson was "hurting" before her death and he did "everything I could to show her nothing but love and keep her going." He supported her and her business and "worshipped the ground" she walked on. The rapper said he would always feel like her death was his fault and urged his fans to never ignore the signs of mental health struggles. "Please y'all pay attention to the signs of depression or mental health," he wrote.

The rapper's followers shared their condolences. "Damn... I'm here g. Prayers Up bro," wrestler Parker Boudreaux wrote. "Keep yo head up gang," rapper Gwapo Chapo wrote. "I'm soooo sorry gang! Soo soooo sorry! Please pray!! You gotta pray! not later but NOW! It's ok let that S— out but ask for strength! He's right next to you! I promise," Anaya Lovenote wrote. "WE HERE FOR YOU!!!! Your not alone bro!!!"

Before sharing this heartbreaking news with fans, Breezy was in the middle of promoting a new album, reports HipHopDX. He released the album Retaliation on Aug. 19. The record includes collaborations with Money Man and Toodha Band$.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.