2nd-Generation Rock Star Announces His Wife Is Pregnant With Their 1st Child

Jay Weinberg is going to be a dad. The rock star shared the news on social media.

“Embarking on our most exciting adventure yet 🤍” he captioned a joint post of the couple smiling while holding a sonogram. Sharing a photo of herself cradling her growing belly on the beach while smiling, his wife Chloe captioned the post, “Mostly just food, but there’s a baby in there too!!!! thankful! 🧡❤️💚🤎”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Several famous faces commented on Jay’s post, including Mike Portnoy, Caity Babs, Charlie Benante, John Tempesta, Pete Webber, Greyson Nekrutman, Chloe Trujillo, Ra Diaz, Will Hunt, and Tanner Wayne.

This tops off what has already been a major year for the rock star. The drummer remains with Infectious Grooves and Suicidal Tendencies following his stint with Slipknot. He also recently issued his debut solo song with Deafheaven’s George Clarke on vocals called “Sandstone.”

Weinberg and Chloe got engaged in 2019. He proposed on a dirt road overlooking the green and mountainous landscape of Machu Picchu. They wed in September 2020 during a private ceremony amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jay shared a single photo of the newlyweds on Instagram, announcing they exchanged vows, and invited fans to text “JayChloe” to 615-488-7779 and send a photo to their virtual wedding guestbook. His Slipknot bandmate Sid Wilson posted his well wishes in the comments section. “Couple of the Century! Congrats you guys,” he commented. Other musical peers including Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Ben Weinman, Code Orange’s Jami Morgan, Rancid’s Branden Steineckert, Chelsea Wolfe, Anti-Flag’s Chris Barker shared their congrats.

Jay is the son of longtime Bruce Springsteen drummer, Max Weinberg. He played with the punk rock band the Reveling, and toured in 2009 as a drummer with Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, as a substitute for his father.