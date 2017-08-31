Here’s What Time the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Start

The MTV Video Music Awards are back again for another year of live performances, big stars and video premieres.

This year, the show will air live from the Forum in Inglewood, California starting at 8 p.m. ET and are scheduled to last until 11 p.m. ET. Encore showings will begin immediately after on MTV and all of its affiliate sites.

However, the celebrity action will start a little bit earlier than the show.

MTV’s pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET, and will be hosted my rapper Lil Yachty, Charlamagne Tha God, Terrence J and Gaby Wilson. Bleachers, Khalid and Cardi B will perform during the red carpet festivities.

As for the actual ceremony, Katy Perry will host and perform. Other artists performing include Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, the Weeknd, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Gucci Mane, Shawn Mendes, Demi Lovato, Logic, Julia Michaels, Khalid, Kyle, Alessia Cara and Post Malone.

P!nk will perform a medley of her hits as she receives the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Music legend Rod Stewart will also appear and sing his classic song “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” with DNCE.

Taylor Swift is not scheduled to perform, but she will premiere the music video for her new single “Look What You Made Me Do.”