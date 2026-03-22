2000s Rock Band’s Drummer Reveals ‘Bittersweet’ Exit

A surprising shakeup has hit one of the 2000s’ most beloved alternative bands.

Drummer Chris Kamrada is out of Dashboard Confessional after nearly a decade. Kamrada has been with the Chris-Carrabba-fronted act since 2017. The percussionist announced his departure via Instagram, though he didn’t disclose a reason.

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“After an incredible run together, Dashboard Confessional and I are parting ways,” Kamrada wrote. “I’m incredibly grateful for the eight years spent traveling the world, playing and creating music together, and contributing to moments that I believe fans will never forget. After 20 years of doing this professionally, this chapter of a musician’s career will forever be bittersweet. With that said, I simply want to say thank you to Chris, everyone in the band, family and close friends in our circle, our touring crew, and everyone involved behind the scenes. I’ll see you all out there.”

Drummer Chris Kamrada performs with Saints of Valory during Rock in Rio USA at the MGM Resorts Festival Grounds on May 8, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dashboard Confessional have not formally addressed Kamrada’s exit as of press time. The group has named a new drummer, Trevor Hogan, who has played with the group in its most recent concerts.

Hogan announced his arrival on Instagram, writing, “It is with great honor that I am able to announce that I’ve been granted the trust to be the drummer for Dashboard Confessional. Thank you to everyone involved during this journey who has consistently believed in me. I am delighted to be a small part of something so incredibly massive. Lots of love to the team.”